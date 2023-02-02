Atom Investors LP Acquires New Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of TPX opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

