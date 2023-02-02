Atom Investors LP Boosts Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.07% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

