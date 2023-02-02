Atom Investors LP Boosts Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.07% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance
National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92.
National Energy Services Reunited Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.