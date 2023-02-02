Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,198 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

