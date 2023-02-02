Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 6,928 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,317,335.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,317,335.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 56,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $3,082,054.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,365 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,305. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of SILK opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

