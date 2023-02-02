Atom Investors LP Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,960 shares of company stock worth $4,893,041 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

NYSE NOW opened at $473.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 296.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

