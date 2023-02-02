Atom Investors LP Has $204,000 Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Atom Investors LP boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $21.68 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.