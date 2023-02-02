Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $4,930,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $199,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 168.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 392,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 44.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 210,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 64,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

