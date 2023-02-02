Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $4,930,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $199,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 168.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 392,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 44.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 210,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 64,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
OII stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
