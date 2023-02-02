Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.05% of First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $746.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

