AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AT&T by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

