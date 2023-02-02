Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 5.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

