AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,495.68 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,434.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,322.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

