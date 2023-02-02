Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.60 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and $797.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $20.96 or 0.00089436 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00061555 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010290 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00024598 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000125 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,406,159 coins and its circulating supply is 315,000,169 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.