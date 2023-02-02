Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.60 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and $797.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $20.96 or 0.00089436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00061555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00024598 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,406,159 coins and its circulating supply is 315,000,169 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

