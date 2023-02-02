Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.11. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.55 EPS.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of AVY stock traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $188.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.50. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.20.
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.