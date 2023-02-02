Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.11. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.55 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $188.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.50. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.20.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

