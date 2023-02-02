Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS.
Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of AVY stock traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.20.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
