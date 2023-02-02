Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVY stock traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

