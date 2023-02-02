Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $38.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

AVT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

AVT traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 108,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,796. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

