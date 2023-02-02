Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion. Avnet also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet Stock Down 0.5 %

Avnet stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $46.69. 1,068,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

