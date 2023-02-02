Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($110.87) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

ETR NDA opened at €98.24 ($106.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is €83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.30. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €51.00 ($55.43) and a 52-week high of €116.85 ($127.01).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

