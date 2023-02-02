Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $119.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

