Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.02

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 669769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.