Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.02

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 669769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 855,765 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.