Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,708 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.10 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.