Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in M.D.C. by 47.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDC. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.