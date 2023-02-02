Banco Santander S.A. Has $888,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $250.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $1,195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,009 shares of company stock worth $21,414,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

