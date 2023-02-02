Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,291,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Bank of America worth $491,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.19. 8,772,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,203,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

