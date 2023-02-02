Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 64,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,044,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

