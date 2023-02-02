Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.22. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 10,098 shares traded.

Bank of East Asia Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

