Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 2.1%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 60,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 384,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Banyan Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$130.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

