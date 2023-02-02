Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.84 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $411.82 million and $43.84 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,867,042 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
