Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.84 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $411.82 million and $43.84 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00412308 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,967.67 or 0.28941014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00552223 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,867,042 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a digital token that is used to facilitate transactions on the Brave platform, a blockchain-based digital advertising platform. The token is designed to be used by advertisers, publishers, and users on the Brave platform, with the goal of creating a more efficient, transparent, and secure digital advertising ecosystem.Advertisers on the Brave platform use BAT to purchase advertising space, while publishers earn BAT by displaying advertisements on their websites. Users of the Brave browser can also earn BAT by viewing advertisements and can use their tokens to support their favorite websites or content creators.The Brave platform uses blockchain technology to track and verify transactions, ensuring transparency and accountability in the digital advertising process. This allows advertisers to know exactly where their ads are being displayed and ensures that publishers are fairly compensated for their work.By using BAT, the Brave platform aims to create a more efficient and fair digital advertising ecosystem, where advertisers can reach their target audiences more effectively and publishers can earn more revenue from their content. Additionally, the use of blockchain technology on the platform helps to protect user privacy and prevent the spread of fraudulent or malicious advertising.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

