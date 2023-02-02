BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

