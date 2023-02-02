Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.39-$0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

BHE traded down $5.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

