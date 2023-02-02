Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on the stock.

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 144 ($1.78) on Monday. CentralNic Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($1.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The company has a market capitalization of £415.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,772.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.84.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CentralNic Group

In related news, insider Max Royde bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($561,936.52). In other CentralNic Group news, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £395,257.76 ($488,153.34). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($561,936.52). Insiders have purchased 882,766 shares of company stock worth $118,564,554 over the last quarter.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.