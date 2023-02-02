Berenberg Bank Reiterates €324.00 Price Target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($352.17) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €355.00 ($385.87) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €321.00 ($348.91) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €340.00 ($369.57) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €344.00 ($373.91) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €320.00 ($347.83) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

MUV2 opened at €326.70 ($355.11) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €312.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €271.33. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($181.08) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($216.25).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

