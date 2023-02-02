Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30 to $7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.52.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $67.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,082,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,462,000 after purchasing an additional 196,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 487.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 79,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

