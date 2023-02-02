Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 229.88 -$43.18 million ($1.79) -3.72 PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 51.53 -$59.85 million ($1.75) -22.70

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Air and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Beyond Air presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 219.94%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $44.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -49.62% -40.50% PROCEPT BioRobotics -126.00% -31.57% -23.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. It operates under the Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer segments. The firm developed the LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

