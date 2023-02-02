Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.05. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,298,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

