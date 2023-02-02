Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-248, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.73 million. Bill.com also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.05 EPS.

Shares of BILL traded up $9.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.91. 4,795,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.38.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

