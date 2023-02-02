Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Trading 23.5% Higher

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) traded up 23.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Up 23.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Cuts Dividend

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 10.72%.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

