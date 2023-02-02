BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.5% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.39.

BMRN stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 240,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.88 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

