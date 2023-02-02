BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.39.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $116.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,987,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

