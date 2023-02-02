BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Down 2.7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $30.11. 202,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 343,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 106,314 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.