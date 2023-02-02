Birinyi Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,675,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,938,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

