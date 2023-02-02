Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.68. 834,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.75, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

