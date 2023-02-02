Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 75.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.39. 1,816,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,168. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

