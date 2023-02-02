Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $16.99

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $16.99 or 0.00072210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $297.62 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00194756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.