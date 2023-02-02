Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $232.76 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $14.51 or 0.00061541 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $232.76 million and $18,885.43 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,570.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00580301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00181032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.63393856 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $40,801.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

