Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.43. 966,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

