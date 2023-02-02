Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $560,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,651,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,820. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

