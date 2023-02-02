Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

