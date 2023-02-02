Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 888,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,010,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £11.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.24.

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

