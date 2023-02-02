Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) Financial Survey

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.90% 22.08% 5.47% Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.4% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and Santa Fe Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Santa Fe Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $789.63 million 0.83 $58.73 million $3.45 9.59 Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 1.00 -$2.97 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Santa Fe Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Santa Fe Financial

(Get Rating)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.