BMO Capital Markets Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$21.29. 1,192,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$13.91 and a one year high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.