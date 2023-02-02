BMO Capital Markets Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.
MEG Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$21.29. 1,192,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$13.91 and a one year high of C$24.47.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
